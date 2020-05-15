GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:32s - Published 9 minutes ago GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020 The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 560 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with 68% of facilities updating within 24 hours. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Soup RT @latimes: Another bit of good news: The use of hospital beds by COVID-19 patients is declining, according to this graph from the Los Ang… 1 hour ago Don Pequignot @spliskin19 @LukeMor19529310 2/ Also, that graph shows acute and ICU hospital beds. I wonder if that accounts for a… https://t.co/T86VB0m0Px 8 hours ago