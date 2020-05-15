Global  

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:32s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 560 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with 68% of facilities updating within 24 hours.

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 18, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 18, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 616 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — 69 fewer beds than reported on Thursday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:18Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 14, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 14, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 685 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — 3 fewer beds than reported on Wednesday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:20Published