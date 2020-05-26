Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Global  

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Isolated showers and storms are possible for the first have of the evening hours.

Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 60s with a light south wind.

A marginal risk of severe weather is highlighted west of the Fox Valley Tuesday.

Some of the storms may produce a little gusty wind or small hail.

Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s away from the lake with a steady south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

A chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue Wednesday, and Thursday.

Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The reason due to this continued risk of storms lays with a strong blocking high pressure over the Atlantic.

This high is causing a ripple effect on storm systems moving through the Midwest, slowing their progression.

Eventually this block will degrade and by Thursday evening, we will end the risk for storms. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Some cooler air moves in for the weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday

THUNDERSTORMSWILL CONTINUETUESDAY,WEDNESDAY, ANDTHURSDAY.

HIGHS INTHE UPPER 70S ANDLOWER 80S.

