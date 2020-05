Ridgeland man raises money for soldiers

FLAGMAN AS HE IS KNOWN HAS BEENSTANDING ON THIS CORNER INFLOWOOD RAISNING HIS AMERICANFLAG RAISING MONEY FOR CHARITY.WE ARE OUT HERE MEMORIAL DAY,THE FOURTH OF JULY ANDVETERANS DAY AND NORMALLYRAISINGMONEY FOR INDIVIDUALS OR ANORGANIZATION TODAY WE AREDOING IT FOR THE WOUNDEDWARRIORS OF MISSISSIPPIHOW IT STARTED?

HE SAID HE WASSIMPLYLOOKING FOR A WAY TO SUPPORT THETROOPSI SAID WELL LORD WHAT DO I NEEDTODO HE SAID GO OUT AND STAND ONTHECORNER THIS CORNER ELEVEN YEARSAGO AND BASICALLY HOLD THE FLAG.OF COURSE EVERYONE THOUGHT I WNUTS AND THE FIRST TIME I CAMEOUT HERE EVERYONE WAS GAWKINGSTICKING THEIR HEADS OUT THEWINDOW WONDERING WHYTHIS GUY WAS HOLDING A FLAG ONTHE CORNERBUT HE DID IT ENOUGH THATEVERYONE STARTED TO GET FAMILIARWITH THE FLAGMAN.

HE GETSHERE AT 5 AM, DOENS'T LEAVEUNTIL 5 PM.

ANDSTANDS THE ENTIRE TIME,COLLECTING MONEY, FORTHE TROOPS..MEMORIAL DAY IS SPECIAL IN THATIT'S ABOUT THE GUYS AND GALSTHAT DIDN'T COME BACK FROM THEIRDUTY NAT HAVE A GOOD DAY YOUTOO...THAT DIDN'T RETURN SO WHATWE DO DURING MEMORIAL DAY ISREMEMBER THOSE GUYS AND THEYWOULD WANT US TO HELP OUT THEONES WHO DID RETURN THAT AREHURT OR NEED HELP.

THERE'S ALOT OF FOLKS THAT COME OUT HEREJUST TO SEE THIS EVENT THEY'LLGOOUT AND DO THEIR MEMORIAL DAYANDVETERANS DAY EVENTS BUT THEYWILL COME HERE AND DONATE BEFORETHEY GO HOME.

THIS WHOLETHING IS ABOUT FREEDOM THEABILITY TO DO WHAT YOU WANTTO DO WHEN YOU WANT TO DO IT ANDHE ALSO SAID THAT HE HAS BEENDOING THISFOR SO LONG THAT WHEN HE STARTEDTHIS STREETCORNER WAS JUST A PATCH OFGRASS.REPORTING IN FLOWOOD NICKNIEHAUS 16 WAPTNEWS.

THE FLAGMAN HAS SPENT SO MUCHTIME OUT ON THAT INTERSECTION,