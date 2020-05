In-Person Retail Shopping Allowed In California, County Approval Expected Tuesday Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:05s - Published 19 minutes ago In-Person Retail Shopping Allowed In California, County Approval Expected Tuesday The reopening of stores is subject to approval by individual county health departments, and Supervisor Janice Hahn indicated that Los Angeles County might lift its current restrictions that only allow curbside service at nonessential retail shops on Tuesday. 0

