George remembered

Phyllis George memorial
The nation watched... during a memorial service today in versailles...as family and friends... remembered groundbreaking sportscaster, former miss america, and former first lady phyllis george.

Kentucky educational television streamed the service live.

Phyllis george was orginally from texas.

The former miss america was hired by cbs sports in the 1970's.

And she was the first female co- host, of the football pre-game show "the n-f-l today."

Her son, businesman lincoln brown, and her daughter, c-n-n white house correspondent, pamela brown, spoke at today's service.

Her daughter talked about the interview, she did with her mother, during a health scare five years ago.

31:32 - 31:41 "after mom's big health scare, five years ago, i decided to do a recorded interview with her on my phone as we lounged on her couch.

-butted- 32:12 - 32:20 during my interview with her, she said all i every wanted to do growing up, was to make people happy.

To help people.

-butted-- 32:28 there was a reason she was miss denton high school, miss cong in the miss the list goes on, she got her energy from people and she harnessed that energy for good."32:41 - 32:40 phyllis george died earlier this month in lexington, after complications from a blood disorder.

She married john y.

Brown jr. in 19-79, and served as kentucky's fist lady after brown's successful run for governor later that year.

Phyllis george was 70-years-old.

