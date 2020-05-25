Perfect For Social Distancing Holidays: Tiny Camper Is A Boat, A House And A Tricycle

This vehicle could be the solution for semi-social distancing breaks, the Z-Triton combines a house, a boat and tricycle.

It is a holiday on wheels!.

The tiny electric camper is the brainchild of a latvian designer, Algars Lauzis from design studio Zeltini.

The vehicle has room for two people to sleep comfortably, allowing for both long adventures and quick getaways into nature.

All three wheels are easy to fold up enabling quick transition from land to water mode.

There is also a tiny kitchen, with dining table and chimney, to facilitate some basic cooking.

The company is aming to attract funding and bring the product to the market.