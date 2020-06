India is testing 1.1 lakh COVID-19 samples daily: ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research on May 26 said the country is testing 1.1 lakh samples daily for the coronavirus.

"The testings have gone up in the last few months.

1.1 lakh samples are tested daily," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR. Bhargava also informed that India has currently 612 labs for coronavirus testing, way