Check out the official announement trailer for the Netflix science fiction thriller series Dark Season 3, created by Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese.

📺 The Streamable - Cord Cutting & Streaming News Netflix Sets June 27 as Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Season 3 of German Original 'Dark' https://t.co/uxSHog2fcY 29 minutes ago

Michal Zsigmund RT @ArtofVFX : Yes! @netflix has just announced the release date for the final season of #Dark ! The #VFX are made by @RISE_VFX and @Cinesite … 2 minutes ago