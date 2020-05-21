Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores

Global  

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.1%.

Leading the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, up about 19% and shares of United Airlines Holdings up about 14% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 7% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 16.6% and Gamestop, trading up by about 8.6% on Tuesday.




