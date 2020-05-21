Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 25 minutes ago Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.1%. Leading the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, up about 19% and shares of United Airlines Holdings up about 14% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.1%. Leading the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, up about 19% and shares of United Airlines Holdings up about 14% on the day. Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 7% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 16.6% and Gamestop, trading up by about 8.6% on Tuesday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, UAL



In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:06 Published 2 hours ago Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services



In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of L Brands, up about 15.1% and shares of Tillys up about 13% on the day. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago