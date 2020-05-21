Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:06Published
In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of L Brands, up about 15.1% and shares of Tillys up about 13% on the day.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published