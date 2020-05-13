Managing Your Fatigue in Quarantine

With all the uncertainties surrounding the outbreak and the protocols put in place for safety, it is important to understand and take care of your mental health.

And after two months in quarantine, you may be wondering why your so exhausted even though you haven't done much.

It is important to understand how this fatigue can affect your mental health as well.

Today we are joined by Author of 18 Self-Help books and Therapist Lisa Schab to explain why it is okay to feel tired even though your schedule is empty.