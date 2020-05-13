Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Managing Your Fatigue in Quarantine

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 07:23s - Published
Managing Your Fatigue in Quarantine

Managing Your Fatigue in Quarantine

With all the uncertainties surrounding the outbreak and the protocols put in place for safety, it is important to understand and take care of your mental health.

And after two months in quarantine, you may be wondering why your so exhausted even though you haven't done much.

It is important to understand how this fatigue can affect your mental health as well.

Today we are joined by Author of 18 Self-Help books and Therapist Lisa Schab to explain why it is okay to feel tired even though your schedule is empty.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 News: Have We Reached Peak Quarantine Fatigue? [Video]

COVID-19 News: Have We Reached Peak Quarantine Fatigue?

It’s been more than two months since the W.H.O. declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. and after weeks...and weeks...of sheltering in place...people are starting to feel helpless and..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:05Published
Experts Say Establishing Routine Is Key To Fighting 'Quarantine Fatigue' [Video]

Experts Say Establishing Routine Is Key To Fighting 'Quarantine Fatigue'

Experts Say Establishing Routine Is Key To Fighting 'Quarantine Fatigue'

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:03Published