Trump Threatens To Pull GOP Convention From NC

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:24s
President Donald Trump blamed Gov.

Roy Cooper’s “shutdown mood” and said he’ll move August’s Republican National Convention unless the state allows a full arena.

Trump To NC Governor: Eliminate Social Distancing Or I'll Yank RNC Convention [Video]

Trump To NC Governor: Eliminate Social Distancing Or I'll Yank RNC Convention

President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to move the Republican National Convention set for August from North Carolina. Trump does not want to hold the event there if it is forced to observe state..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40
Could GOP Convention Move From North Carolina To Texas? [Video]

Could GOP Convention Move From North Carolina To Texas?

Vice President Mike Pence said the convention could happen in Texas, Georgia or Florida if North Carolina leaders won't guarantee a full arena.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:22