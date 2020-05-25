Trump Threatens To Pull GOP Convention From NC

Roy Cooper’s “shutdown mood” and said he’ll move August’s Republican National Convention unless the state allows a full arena.



Related videos from verified sources Trump To NC Governor: Eliminate Social Distancing Or I'll Yank RNC Convention



President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to move the Republican National Convention set for August from North Carolina. Trump does not want to hold the event there if it is forced to observe state.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 18 hours ago Could GOP Convention Move From North Carolina To Texas?



Vice President Mike Pence said the convention could happen in Texas, Georgia or Florida if North Carolina leaders won't guarantee a full arena. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:22 Published 17 hours ago