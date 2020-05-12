Global  

Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19

After starting to navigate its way past the first wave of the pandemic, some doctors share concern over the U.S.’ ability to battle a second wave of coronavirus.

