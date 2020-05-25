Global  

Tristan Thompson is openly flirting with Khloe Kardashian again

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Tristan Thompson is openly flirting with Khloe Kardashian again

Tristan Thompson is openly flirting with Khloe Kardashian again

After executing one of the most dramatic breakups in recent history, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are at it again.The couple split in 2019 when Thompson got caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.Thompson and Kardashian have reportedly been quarantining together so they can both be close to their daughter True.When she shared a photo to Instagram, people were up in arms about her “new face,” but fans spotted Thompson’s flirty remark.“Baddie ... P.S I’m all for the caption,” he wrote.He’s sweet to show support for her caption, but his compliment isn’t necessarily something we’d say to someone who’s just a co-parent

