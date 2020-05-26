Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News

The streamer will launch the final season of the German hit drama on June 27.

In the show, that is the day of the apocalypse.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_abzisdaking_

abzisdaking RT @THRtv: Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News https://t.co/HggXZ5BldF https://t.co/BWSRrQaQdE 42 minutes ago

THRtv

THR TV News Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News https://t.co/HggXZ5BldF https://t.co/BWSRrQaQdE 42 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dark Season 3 on Netflix - Date Announcement Trailer [Video]

Dark Season 3 on Netflix - Date Announcement Trailer

Check out the official announement trailer for the Netflix science fiction thriller series Dark Season 3, created by Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese. It stars Karoline Eichhorn, Louis Hofmann, Jördis..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:09Published
Dark Season 3 - Date Announcement [Video]

Dark Season 3 - Date Announcement

Dark Season 3 - Date Announcement - Netflix The final cycle is about to begin. Will the loop finally be broken? Find out on June 27th. Only on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:19Published