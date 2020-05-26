The streamer will launch the final season of the German hit drama on June 27.
In the show, that is the day of the apocalypse.
abzisdaking RT @THRtv: Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News https://t.co/HggXZ5BldF https://t.co/BWSRrQaQdE 42 minutes ago
THR TV News Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News https://t.co/HggXZ5BldF https://t.co/BWSRrQaQdE 42 minutes ago
Dark Season 3 on Netflix - Date Announcement TrailerCheck out the official announement trailer for the Netflix science fiction thriller series Dark Season 3, created by Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese. It stars Karoline Eichhorn, Louis Hofmann, Jördis..
Dark Season 3 - Date AnnouncementDark Season 3 - Date Announcement - Netflix
The final cycle is about to begin. Will the loop finally be broken? Find out on June 27th. Only on Netflix.