Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus approached 100,000, local officials had their hands full over the weekend with Memorial Day celebrations.

Crowds numbering in the hundreds gathered publicly on the first major weekend since the U.S. began reopening.

Video and photos posted on social media from the gatherings revealed little to no social distancing and few people wearing masks.

Sam Page, St.

Louis County Executive Some members of law enforcement complained that there wasn't much they could do to stem what many see as reckless behavior.

Chris Twitchel, Camden County Sheriff’s Office Chris Twitchel, Camden County Sheriff’s Office Nearly 2,000 people died over the weekend as a result of the coronavirus.