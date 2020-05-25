Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials

Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials

Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus approached 100,000, local officials had their hands full over the weekend with Memorial Day celebrations.

Crowds numbering in the hundreds gathered publicly on the first major weekend since the U.S. began reopening.

Video and photos posted on social media from the gatherings revealed little to no social distancing and few people wearing masks.

Sam Page, St.

Louis County Executive Some members of law enforcement complained that there wasn't much they could do to stem what many see as reckless behavior.

Chris Twitchel, Camden County Sheriff’s Office Chris Twitchel, Camden County Sheriff’s Office Nearly 2,000 people died over the weekend as a result of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Concerned As Many Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines Over Holiday Weekend [Video]

Health Officials Concerned As Many Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines Over Holiday Weekend

Health officials are concerned about many Americans ignoring social distancing guidelines as they celebrate Memorial Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elise Preston reports from Westchester County,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:21Published
Alleged Gunman Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Allentown Over Memorial Day Weekend [Video]

Alleged Gunman Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Allentown Over Memorial Day Weekend

According to officials, Alex De Jesus is facing homicide charges.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:15Published