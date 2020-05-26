WHO Expects Hydroxychloroquine Safety Findings In June

The World Health Organization on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine.

This review should be available probably by mid-June, reports Reuters.

Safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug’s use in a large trial on COVID-19 patients.

A final decision on the harm, benefit or lack of benefit will be made once the evidence is reviewed.

There are already 17 countries currently studying it under a group called Solidarity.

Separate hydroxychloroquine trials include a 440-patient U.S. study are continuing enrollment.