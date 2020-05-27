'They Were Trying To Kill Him': Witnesses Describe Watching Fatal Arrest

K. D. Bryan RT @anishinaa_bae: For the last time, reservations ARE NOT REPARATIONS. Most were intended for us to be sent there to die, & many did durin… 6 minutes ago

Mrs Jen koutroumpis® 🍣🍱 @YandR_CBS Today episode with @EvaLongoria trying to kill Christine was so intense @LauraleeB4real they both were amazing 7 minutes ago

⟭⟬ suga 93⁷⟬⟭ RT @slimreezy: @ash_casillas @ajplus @Storyful they were trying to kill him to cover up something. You can tell from their faces 9 minutes ago

MS.H ❣️👩‍⚕️👠 beautiful crow RT @AlexandraMcG: So they really were actively trying to kill people. 34 minutes ago

Alex McGoey🍀 #FreeAssange So they really were actively trying to kill people. https://t.co/wKfWWpSP46 35 minutes ago

Subarna Dhakal @hamrorabi It is wrong kill anyone i agree that but who know when the villagers went their only to kill them or whe… https://t.co/iK7aH2TnNp 42 minutes ago

Marylouwho @MsWendyKnight @rosannecash @JohnFusco12 That is a winner right there. I used to teach teens to drive. I was always… https://t.co/E9lYclqxHR 58 minutes ago