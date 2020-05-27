Lockdown Day 64: Centre releases source code for Aarogya Setu app for transparency | Oneindia News

On day 64, positive cases aboard domestic flights emerge, passengers advised to follow all guidelines to the last letter.

Air India has announced that people with cancelled tickets from 23rd March to 31st May can book on available flights till 24th August at no extra cost.

All foreign evacuees whose quarantine period has been reduced by 7 days are to be refunded their money that they paid in advance to hotels that are serving as quarantine facilities.

And finally, Aarogya Setu app has released its source code for its app after demands for greater transparency.

#IndiaDomesticFlights #IndiaCoronavirus