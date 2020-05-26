Bayern Munich triumph in Der Klassiker

Global  

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick and Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre reflect on Tuesday's clash at the Westfalstadion, which saw Bayern triumph 1-0.

