COVID-19: In last 24 hours, 277 new cases reported, informs UP Principal Health Secy

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on May 27, the Principal Secretary (Health) of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad spoke on COVID-19 positive cases.

He said, "In last 24 hours, 277 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state.

There are 2790 active cases in the state, 3855 people have been cured and discharged till date.

Death toll stands at 178."