Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trenton Central High School Celebrates Graduating Class Of 2020

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Trenton Central High School Celebrates Graduating Class Of 2020
More than 400 signs with photos of seniors were placed on the school's lawn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

I AGREE WITH YOU LOW HUMIDITYAND I'M A HAPPY PERSON.THANK YOU LLARISA.WE'LL BEAUTIFUL DAY IN TRENTONTO RESPONSIBLY CELEBRATE THECLASS OF 2020.EYEWITNESS WAS THERE AS THEPRINCIPAL OF TRENTON CENTRALHIGH SCHOOL PLACED LAWNSIGNINGS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrentonQues1950

Delta Upsilon Ques Members of Delta Upsilon will be participating in a food drive at Trenton Central High School starting at 11am tomorrow #service 5 hours ago

945pst

94.5 PST This is amazing. Congrats to Trenton High’s #ClassOf2020 🎓🎉https://t.co/B6yOa4lVEd 14 hours ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc Joy and pride filled the lawn outside Trenton Central High School on Wednesday as about 500 signs went up, each wit… https://t.co/AAEK6FZ8Kl 19 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Celebrating Class Of 2020: Trenton Central High School Finds Inventive Way To Celebrate Seniors https://t.co/z2lrH3tS3H 1 day ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Celebrating Class Of 2020: Trenton Central High School Finds Inventive Way To Celebrate Seniors https://t.co/WEplohyYyf 1 day ago

laparker6

laparker A graduation of sorts as face placards on Trenton Central High School Chambers St. lawn honor Class of 2020 graduat… https://t.co/1sWhDLKcP9 2 days ago

Trentoniana1906

Trentoniana Dept. Tuesday Trivia - The Trenton Central High School's year book is called "The Bobashela" which is an American Indian… https://t.co/dj29h3jCQs 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Class of 2020: Caitlin Hellman [Video]

Class of 2020: Caitlin Hellman

Class of 2020: Caitlin Hellman

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:45Published
Philadelphia-Inspired Shoe Wins Strawberry Mansion High School $50,000 [Video]

Philadelphia-Inspired Shoe Wins Strawberry Mansion High School $50,000

The school won the grand prize in the Vans Custom Culture High School Competition.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published