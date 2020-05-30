Global  

D’Iberville High Class of 2020 graduates at the Coast Coliseum

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
For many graduates the year they’ve been looking forward to is panning out a little differently than expected.

For many graduates the year - - - - they've been looking forward to- is panning out a little - differently than- expected.

- but for graduating seniors of - diberville high - school, despite the global- pandemic, this school is- determined to make sure these - seniors have their special- moment.

- in preparation for the big nigh- the staff at the coast coliseum- had to change the way they've - hosted graduations for- the last 43 years, implementing- social distancing - guidelines and ensuring the - safety of everyone.

- - ""figure out one how many graduates would - be walking and then we had to - take the number of seats and- space them out- accordingly to figure out what- our total capacity would be and- then once we did that - we allocated 4 tickets per- graduate i know some people wer- a little unhappy with that- but you know we're doing the- absolute best we can do to make- this a reality,"" - - - tomorrow west harrison graduate- at 10 am and harrison - central at




