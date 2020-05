Midday Weather Update: Taste Of Summer Coming

CAPITALS WHEN THE SEASON WASSUSPENDED.OF COURSE, WE WANT TO KNOWABOUT TODAY'S WEATHER IN OURREGION BUT THERE'S ALSO A LOT OFFOCUS ON FLORIDA'S WEATHERTODAY.METEOROLOGIST LLARISA ABREUJOINS US FROM HER HOME AND THATSPACE X LAUNCH 4:33.PULL OUT YOUR CRYSTAL BALL.LET ME KNOW WHAT WE'LL GET.[ LAUGHTER ]THUNDERSTORMS COMMON INFLORIDA.DEALING WITH THAT LATE MAY HEATAS WELL AS THE HUMIDITY THAT'SLOCKED IN PLACE AND THOSE AREPERFECT INN BREED CENTS TO SEEPOP UP AFTERNOON STORMS.IN FACT IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOWAS WE SPEAK.WE WANT TO SEND YOU OUT TO THEMAT THERE'S A COUPLE OF KEYPLAYERS HERE FOR ONE THERE'STROPICAL STORM BERTHA RIGHT NOWPRODUCING SOME RAIN JUST NORTHOF FLORIDA.BUT IT'S ALSO WHAT'S HELPINGCAUSE ALL OF THAT HUMIDITYTHAT'S LOCKED IN PLACE OVER THEREGION.ARE FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO DON'TCAPE CANAVERAL IS RIGHT BETWEENDAYTONA BEACH AND MELBOURNE.4:33 LAUNCH THERE'S ABOUT A 60%CHANCE OF SCATTEREDTHUNDERSTORMS AND AS WE KNOW,THUNDERSTORMS CAN PRODUCE NOTONLY VERY STRONG WIND GUSTS BUTDOWNPOURS SO IT'S SOMETHING THATWE WILL CONTINUE TO WATCH AND ASYOU CAN SEE THE RADAR RIGHT NOWIS PRETTY ACTIVE.ACROSS OUR REGION, WELL WESTARTED OFF WITH CLOUD COVER NOWTHOSE CLOUDS I SHOULD SAY SUNNOW THE CLOUDS WILL REMAIN AFACTOR PRETTY MUCH THROUGH THEREST OF THIS AFTERNOON.UNDER PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDYSKIES OUT THERE.TEMPERATURES HAVE BEEN WARMINGUP NICELY IN PHILLY WE'REALREADY IN THE MID 70S AND WE'RELOOKING AT 70S PRETTY MUCHACROSS THE BOARD BEAUTIFULCONDITIONS RIGHT NOW IN MOUNTPOCONO.NOW OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS,YES, IT IS GOING TO BE ANOTHERWARM ONE.EVEN A TOUCH OF HUMIDITY OUTTHERE AS WE APPROACH THE LATEAFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING.WHILE THE AFTERNOON AND EARLYEVENING HOURS DO REMAIN DRY, ISUSPECT THAT WE'RE GOING TO SEEA TOUCH OF RAIN HERE THROUGH THEOVERNIGHT AND THAT RAIN BECOMESA LITTLE BIT MORE NUMEROUS ASTHE DAY GOES ON ON THURSDAY.WHAT WE SEE DOWNPOURS?

IN SHORTWE CAN TOTALLY SEE DOWNPOURS BUTTHE HEAVIEST RAIN WILL ROMAINELOCKED THAT PLACE TO OUR WEST.YOU CAN SEE THAT HERE 12:15PLACES LIKE PITTSBURGH BACKTOWARDS CENTRAL PORTIONS OF THESTATE WILL SEE THE CHANCE FORHEAVIER DOWNPOURS MEANWHILE WEARE GOING TO SEE SCATTEREDSHOWERS AROUND.BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN DOESARRIVE HERE BY FRIDAY.AND WE HAVE MORE OPPORTUNITY FORHEAVY ROUNDS OF RAIN A FEWRUMBLES OF THUNDER BUT THE BIGSTORY ON FRIDAY WILL BE THEHUMIDITY.SO FOR TONIGHT, AREAS OF FOGREDEVELOP.WE ARE GOING TO BE WATCHING FORPATCHY SHOWERS OVERNIGHT TONIGHTAND THOSE OVERNIGHT LOWS QUITEMILD AT 63 DEGREES.YOUR SEVEN-DAY FORECAST SHOWSTHE STRETCH OF MILD AIRCONTINUING HERE WITH UNSETTLEDEND TO THE WORK WEEK.WE'RE TALKING ABOUTTHUNDERSTORMS, DOWNPOURS, EVENHUMIDITY ACROSS THE REGION HEREFOR FRIDAY.NOTICE THOSE TEMPERATURES.AROUND 85 DEGREES.SO VERY, VERY WARM.FEELING A LOT LIKE LATE JULY.AND THEN BY SATURDAY, WE'RELOOKING AT MORNING SHOWERS TOCONTINUE.DRIER AIR AS THAT DISTURBANCEEXITS OUR REGION AND THOSETEMPERATURES WILL BE ON THECOOLER SIDE BUT NOTICE SUNDAY,MONDAY AND EVEN TUESDAY, WE'REACTUALLY GOING TO BE NICE ANDCOMFY, MORE SPRING LIKE WEATHERIN JUNE BUT LISTEN I'M NOTCOMPLAINING.I LIKE 70 AND SUNNY AND LOWSO I WILL TAKE SUNDAY, MONDAYAND TUESDAY'S WEATHER.JIM?OKAY.