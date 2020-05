Rod Rosenstein’s Testimony Before Senate Judiciary Committee Scheduled For June 3 Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 hours ago Rod Rosenstein’s Testimony Before Senate Judiciary Committee Scheduled For June 3 Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has reportedly been scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 3. 0

