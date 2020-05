CAGESIDE Episode 2: A look At UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns

The UFC heads to Las Vegas where Tyron Woodley will make his much-anticipated return to the octagon against the dangerous Gilbert Burns.

Philly-based Pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen to discuss her ex-training partner Katlyn Chookagian and her matchup against Antonina Shevchenko, whose sister gave Katlyn her last loss.