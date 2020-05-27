Global  

Mixed martial arts returns to Las Vegas as fighters make weight for UFC Fight Night

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Mixed martial arts returns to Las Vegas this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began with UFC holding a Fight Night event at their Apex arena.

SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (MAY 29, 2020) (UFC - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'UFC') 1.

WELTERWEIGHT TYRON WOODLEY ON SCALE WEIGHING IN AT 170.5 POUNDS (77.3 KGS) AT UFC'S APEX ARENA 2.

WELTERWEIGHT GILBERT BURNS ON SCALE WEIGHING IN AT 170.5 POUNDS 3.

WOODLEY AND BURNS STARING EACH OTHER DOWN AND POSING FOR PHOTOS 4.

HEAVYWEIGHT BLAGOY IVANOV ON SCALE WEIGHING IN AT 255.5 POUNDS (115.9 KGS) 5.

HEAVYWEIGHT AUGUSTO SAKAI ON SCALE WEIGHING IN AT 259.5 POUNDS (117.7 KGS) 6.

IVANOV AND SAKAI STARING EACH OTHER DOWN STORY: Mixed martial arts returns to Las Vegas this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began with UFC holding a Fight Night event at their Apex arena.

Headlining the event is a welterweight draw between American Tyron Woodley and Brazilian Gilbert Burns, who both tipped the scales at Friday's (May 29) official weigh-in at 170.5 pounds (77.3 kilograms).

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight duel between Bulgarian Blagoy Ivanov, who weighed in at 255.5 pounds (115.9 kgs) and Japanese-Brazilian Augusto Sakai who tipped the scales at 259.5 pounds (117.7 kgs).

