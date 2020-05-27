'Intensity of heat wave likely to start subsiding from May 28': IMD

The heat wave is likely to reduce from May 28.

Punjab’s Bathinda town has been sizzling at record high of 47.5°C.

On May 26, Mercury hit 50°C in Churu while Palam area in Delhi recorded 47.6°C.

Heatwave conditions are also being witnessed in UP, Maharashtra.

Earlier this week, IMD sounded a red category alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, west and east Rajasthan.

Red category alert implies authorities should take action to avoid health emergencies.

The IMD alert was issued for Monday and Tuesday for heatwave to severe heat waves.