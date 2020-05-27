LGBTQ Icon Larry Kramer Dies At Age 84

Larry Kramer, an icon in the LGBTQ community, has died at the age of 84; CBS2's Lisa Rozner looks back on his remarkable life.
Bryn RT @LGBT_Activist: We lost a hero and an icon today. Thank you for everything you did for the LGBTQ community. RIP Larry Kramer. 😢 11 minutes ago
MOO RT @CapitalPrideDC: Capital Pride Alliance mourns the loss of Larry Kramer, icon in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and pioneering activist who… 23 minutes ago
Edwin "Chachi" Camacho RT @MikeSheaAP: Sad to see the passing of #LarryKramer . In the 80's he was the face of AIDS activism (along with others) and wouldn't let… 40 minutes ago
𝙻𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢 𝚃𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚢 📷 "I want to be remembered as the man who won the war" exclaimed Ned Weeks, Larry Kramer's alter ego in The Normal He… https://t.co/72LDrN4lqQ 41 minutes ago
MikeSheaAP Sad to see the passing of #LarryKramer . In the 80's he was the face of AIDS activism (along with others) and would… https://t.co/nj6xNQ1tM1 2 hours ago
Capital Pride Capital Pride Alliance mourns the loss of Larry Kramer, icon in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and pioneering activist… https://t.co/vDKoJqDYMu 2 hours ago
No! I fucking hate this year. Larry Kramer is my hero. He is an absolute icon and every single LGBTQ person sh… https://t.co/PRxD8JN22D 2 hours ago
Ron Langer An icon of the LGBTQ community has died. Rest In Power Larry Kramer. https://t.co/yeaQvNncD4 4 hours ago