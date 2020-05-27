Global  

LGBTQ Icon Larry Kramer Dies At Age 84

LGBTQ Icon Larry Kramer Dies At Age 84

LGBTQ Icon Larry Kramer Dies At Age 84

Larry Kramer, an icon in the LGBTQ community, has died at the age of 84; CBS2's Lisa Rozner looks back on his remarkable life.

Larry Kramer, Jewish author known for his AIDS activism, dead at age 84

UN AIDS agency salutes lifelong Jewish activist, whose art and words raised the profile of the LGBTQ...
Madam_Bryn

Bryn RT @LGBT_Activist: We lost a hero and an icon today. Thank you for everything you did for the LGBTQ community. RIP Larry Kramer. 😢 11 minutes ago

BassRck4

MOO RT @CapitalPrideDC: Capital Pride Alliance mourns the loss of Larry Kramer, icon in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and pioneering activist who… 23 minutes ago

Chachi

Edwin "Chachi" Camacho RT @MikeSheaAP: Sad to see the passing of #LarryKramer . In the 80's he was the face of AIDS activism (along with others) and wouldn't let… 40 minutes ago

LarryTenney

𝙻𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢 𝚃𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚢 📷 "I want to be remembered as the man who won the war" exclaimed Ned Weeks, Larry Kramer's alter ego in The Normal He… https://t.co/72LDrN4lqQ 41 minutes ago

MikeSheaAP

MikeSheaAP Sad to see the passing of #LarryKramer . In the 80's he was the face of AIDS activism (along with others) and would… https://t.co/nj6xNQ1tM1 2 hours ago

CapitalPrideDC

Capital Pride Capital Pride Alliance mourns the loss of Larry Kramer, icon in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and pioneering activist… https://t.co/vDKoJqDYMu 2 hours ago

KittieHill

🌺 Kittie Hill 🌺 NO! No! I fucking hate this year. Larry Kramer is my hero. He is an absolute icon and every single LGBTQ person sh… https://t.co/PRxD8JN22D 2 hours ago

NorRegnal

Ron Langer An icon of the LGBTQ community has died. Rest In Power Larry Kramer. https://t.co/yeaQvNncD4 4 hours ago