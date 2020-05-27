Disney World Sets
Reopening Date for July According to 'People,' the theme park
has submitted a safety plan to the
Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings
and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
must approve the plan.
If approved, Disney World's Magic Kingdom
and Animal Kingdom would reopen on July 11.
Epcot and Hollywood Studios
would reopen on July 15.
Universal Orlando and SeaWorld
are also planning re-openings on
June 5 and 11, respectively.
Senior Vice President of Operations
Jim McPhee says reservations must
be made in advance in order to enter.
The theme park will limit capacity
in stores, restaurants and
at its attractions.
There will be temperature checks at entrance points,
and guests are being advised to make sure they're
symptom-free before leaving home.
Certain spots, such as areas
specifically for children,
will remain closed.
Parades, fireworks and meet-and-greets with
classic Disney characters are off the table for now.
The park will also have a "social distance squad,"
which helps guests remain at least six feet apart.
Disney's Jim McPhee,
via 'People'