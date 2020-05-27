Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July According to 'People,' the theme park has submitted a safety plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis must approve the plan.

If approved, Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would reopen on July 11.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios would reopen on July 15.

Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are also planning re-openings on June 5 and 11, respectively.

Senior Vice President of Operations Jim McPhee says reservations must be made in advance in order to enter.

The theme park will limit capacity in stores, restaurants and at its attractions.

There will be temperature checks at entrance points, and guests are being advised to make sure they're symptom-free before leaving home.

Certain spots, such as areas specifically for children, will remain closed.

Parades, fireworks and meet-and-greets with classic Disney characters are off the table for now.

The park will also have a "social distance squad," which helps guests remain at least six feet apart.

Disney's Jim McPhee, via 'People'