amr video new york

First responders taking their skills on the road to help with the pandemic response.

Only on 44news-- reporter megan diventi spoke with the emergency responders about their experiences.

She joins us from evansville tonight with the story brian and jessica-- the crew here at a-m-r tells me they were assigned all throughout new york city-- along with parts of new jersey.

They say it's an experience they'll never forget.

"it doesn't matter where it is, if they needed us we were going in to help."

"its a privilege to be able to help someone in need when they need that."

Nat siren "i think whenever you look around you work in something as large as ems and you see other people that need you, you go."

They are the ones answering the call.... nat door slam "i had like 12 hours to pack, get my stuff ready, and leave.

This team emts and parademics-- spending the last several weeks working where covid-19 hit the hardest.

"so we were being dispatched by new york city it was quite an experience getting around."

"we were stationed outside of the bronx, but we were working around yonkers new york."

A challenge---the crew faced head on---- "just when you work that many days in a row and you dont have time off and you're out of your element it's just kind of hard."

"its the same job that we do here, but the difference is there are so many more people and then you throw in the covid factor we were...the busiest 12 hour shift that i had was 14 runs so its pretty quick whenever it is busy."

"the run volume it was constant.

I worked night shift from 8pm to 8am and the radio went non-stop everyone was getting runs."

They say they were well equipped with p-p- e throughout their journey-- similar to back here in the tri- state.

While some on the team admit to being scared-- most didn't know what to expect--- but the experience was eye-opening.

"when you see people suffer like that it makes you take every little gift, you really really value that."

Amid this pandemic--the responders say there will still a glimmer of hope through the dark time.

"at 7 oclock pots banging, cheering,etc..."

And upon their return from a place struck hard by the virus-_ shares this message for people here at home-- "covid is real.

It hasn't gone away i don't think its going to for quite some time and we need to take care of ourselves and each other."

The crew tells me they were sure to quarantine for a few weeks when they returned back home ---they also made sure to test for covid.

When i asked them if they would leave to do this again....each one told me they would without hesitation.

Reporting in evansville--- md--44news.

