Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 days ago Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway Each senior will be allowed to take a lap around the track before picking up their diploma at the finish line. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Race For The Diploma? Homestead Miami Speedway To Hold Graduation Ceremony Christopher Columbus High School administrators announced Wednesday that they will be holding a...

cbs4.com - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Major Salt Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway!!! Thinking outside the box!!! https://t.co/lEtCjnBjy5 2 days ago