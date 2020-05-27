Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway
Each senior will be allowed to take a lap around the track before picking up their diploma at the finish line.
Major Salt Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway!!!
Thinking outside the box!!!
https://t.co/lEtCjnBjy5 2 days ago
