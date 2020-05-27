Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway

Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway

Each senior will be allowed to take a lap around the track before picking up their diploma at the finish line.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Race For The Diploma? Homestead Miami Speedway To Hold Graduation Ceremony

Christopher Columbus High School administrators announced Wednesday that they will be holding a...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheHoff305

Major Salt Columbus High School To Hold Graduation At Homestead Miami Speedway!!! Thinking outside the box!!! https://t.co/lEtCjnBjy5 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Senior Shout Outs: Peabody High, Bridgewater-Raynham, Excel Academy [Video]

Senior Shout Outs: Peabody High, Bridgewater-Raynham, Excel Academy

Graduation ceremonies may be on hold -- but we want to make sure some deserving seniors still get a shoutout!

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:51Published
Senior Shout Outs: Tri-County Voc Tech, Boston Latin, Wachusett Regional [Video]

Senior Shout Outs: Tri-County Voc Tech, Boston Latin, Wachusett Regional

Graduation ceremonies may be on hold -- but we want to make sure some deserving seniors still get a shoutout!

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:58Published