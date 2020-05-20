Gym Owners Get Creative With New Business Plans

As major chain fitness centers, like Golds Gym, file for bankruptcy due to coronavirus, we wanted to know how local gyms are doing.

>> i'm at no doubt fitness in muscle shoals.

The owner tells us they were shut down because of the governor's orders and during that time they moved a lot of their workouts online and that has helped them stay creative during these times.

>> i think there will be a day when open box gyms will be kind of a scary idea to be in public or amongst a bunch of people.

>> breken terry: at frankie's shop it's not just about lifting weights.

A big part is appointment only one-on-one training.

The coronavirus pushed him to change his business plan more to catering to people who want to avoid this type of setting.

>> i think for all of us it's still the unknown, but we've had the most amount of people really start seeing our value in the private personal training, especially with home gyms picking up.

>> breken terry: while his business was shut down because of the governor's orders they rolled with the punches and didn't lose as many clients as a lot of gyms. >> we did a lot of at-home training, live videos and those things.

It's forced us to be innovative and have to come up with new ways to service our clients.

>> breken terry: now he says they're run ago new program where customers get training and equipment to take home.

>> so they're going to learn how to work out efficiently and safely on this equipment, the trainers are going to be with them 100% of the way and at the end of our program they get to take that home gym, put in their garage, it all fits.

And then we're going to create a program where online they're able to check in with us.

>> breken terry: he said the gym canceled all group fitness classes because of the pandemic.

He doesn't know if those classes will ever