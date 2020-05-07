Midmorning With Aundrea - May 7, 2020 (Part 1) Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 hours ago Midmorning With Aundrea - May 7, 2020 (Part 1) (Part 1 of 2) Southwest Airlines is preparing changes to try to secure the jobs of its 60,000 employees. The hitch? They have to convince Americans it's safe to fly during the coronavirus pandemic. And with beauty salons and barbershops not scheduled to reopen in Mississippi for the time being, salon owners voice their concerns both about the lack of money coming in but also about their own and their customers' safety. And professional musicians in New Orleans are finding creative ways to still make a living during a time when tourism is dead in the city due to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midmorning With Aundrea - May 7, 2020 (Part 1) Oh, that was very, very, very a very specical midmorning starts a very specical midmorning starts right now. Would you get on a plane? Airlines are looking at the future of flying as they struggle to make money. United plans to cut á30á percent of its management staff. And southwest, which has never furloughed employees or declared bankruptcy, says á80á percent of its seats are empty. Kris van cleave spoke to southwest's c-e-o about the changes they plan. Is it even safe to fly? Yes, it is safe to fly. Southwest airlines ceo gary kelly is fighting to save the jobs of more than 60-thousand employees to do it he'll need americans to believe him...that it is safe to fly during the coronavirus pandemic. We're urging the tsa from the very first time that you set -- foot in the airport to begin temperature scans, as part of the screening process, the checkpoints only a handful of airports are currently screening flyers. Masks will be required for crew and passengers alike. Kvc: how do you enforce mask wearing on a plane? I think if we can tell people in advance that they should expect that we're requiring them to wear a mask, then, i think the vast majority of people understand why will absolutely comply//we don't want to be the police. We just want people to be respectful of others, airlines are adding plexiglass at check-in and ticket counters, you'll see them at tsa checkpoints as well. And continuing to enhance cleaning on planes and at airports. Southwest is using electrostatic foggers to disinfect aircraft--they can kill bacteria and virus' on surfaces for up to 30 days. And kelly says their aircraft utilize hospital grade air filters kvc: the airplane can be hospital grade clean until you put people on it who may or may not be healthy and that's where the risk comes in right? It is and that's why i think leading up to that wash your hands, don't come to the airport if you're sick. Let's do temperature screening, we'll certainly do everything we can to clean surfaces and just make it as friendly an environment as possible. Ultimately, obviously, the solution is to have testing, therapeutics, a vaccine. Kvc: is social distancing even possible on an airplane i mean you are chosing to fly in a tube with other people, you can only get so far apart. I think that's why the multi layered approach is important. We'll have uh wipes on the airplane that each customer can take to wipe down their area. That's why i think requiring masks on the plane are important, because you won't necessarily all be six uh feet apart. Kvc would removing the middle seat make a difference, would that be enough social distancing? Gk: i don't think we want to physically remove the middle seat. If i'm traveling with my grandchildren i may want them to sit next to me in the middle seat to block the seat, we're not going to take the seats out, but we won't book the number of passengers that would demand that we use the middle seats southwest has grounded about 400 planes and cut capacity by up to 70 percent as passenger traffic plummeted. But kelly sees this as temporary. I do think things will get back to normal but not until we defeat this pandemic. Kelly says it could take five years for business travel to hit 2019 levels. I asked him he'd be surprised if a u-s airline went out of business- he said some failures may be inevitable but his focus is on saving southwest. Kelly thinks they can do it without further government assistance. But lot of uncertainty around travel remains. Kris van cleave, cbs news, reagan national airport, virginia southwest says southwest says its breakeven load factor was somewhere between the 60-70% range. One young man tried to arrange his own transportation much to the surprise of a utah highway patrol trooper. A weaving vehicle caught his attention on the interstate. But as chris martinez explains the 5 year old driver said he was on a special mission. Nats..police say i drive good. Five year old adrian was driving on interstate 15 when the police caught up with him near ogden, utah monday. Nats...i pull over utah highway patrol trooper rick morgan saw an s-u-v weavingon the highway. He initially thought the driver was in distress. Natsot... it was pretty clear when the window came down... natsot...dash cam // 18:40 how old are you? Five years old? That the driver was a child. "young man wa there he was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while i was standing there and i helped him get the car into park." Five year old adrian told the trooper he took the keys to the family's dodge journey so he could drive to california to buy a lamborghini. Natsot... i was not expecting to find what i found. Natsot... where did you come from? How did you get this car? Nats... i called people because i was scared adrian's sister says she woke up from a nap to discover her brother missing. Natsot...i saw that the truck was gone and he was gone and the keys were gone. His family says adrian has always loved cars ... but they dont know how he figured out how to drive one. Natsot...how does a little five year old.... it will be a few more years before young adrian will be back on the road. Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles. People are talking about adrian's little excursion. Now offers for adrian to sit in, and ride in a lamborghini are pouring in. The family's still deciding what to do about them. With coronavirus restrictions closing many bookstores, the independent bookshops are looking for ways to keep their business alive. Cbs's danya bacchus has a look at how the pandemic is changing the way people are buying books. Magic city books in tulsa, oklahoma is empty. But there's still demand for the books on its shelves- "that energy fo books exist here in tulsa, and we think it is everywhere. According to the american bookseller's association - overall book sales are down but online sales are increasing during this stay at home period. Lisa lucas is the executive director of the national book foundation. Sot: 11:37 "we kno that we want bookstores around but there is no way to ignore the gutting of our industry as much as every other industry." Standup: with book sales decling and stores closing due to covid 19 restrictions, independent bookstores who rely on in store browsing found themselves strugging to keep business alive. "we went fro doing the business we were doing to doing nothing" landmark bookstore in tennessee- received a surprising boost after new york times bestselling author, karen kingsbury, asked her fans pre- order her newest book from the store. San francisco--bookst ore, city lights, raised nearly half a million dollars through go fund me. Back in tulsa-magic city books is determined to keep people reading. "we quickly kind o pivoted into these literary care packages and that has been a tremendous success. We've today shipped out nearly 300 of these care package." They've opened an online store through the website bookshop- and are continuing to hold literary programs- "he's kind of rogue character, he loves books." Like this virtual author chat with john grisham--with the hopes that a love for books will help them survive. Danya bacchus, cbs news, los angeles. When we come back, salons and barber shops remain closed. We'll hear what owners have to say next on mid morning. Wh while mississippi is moving forward with plans to re- open restaurants dinning and parks by the end of the week... salons and barbershops remain closed. While many say they are ready to open, there's no word on when they will be able to open. Our quentin smith speaks with local salon owners.. Inside shades'n company hair and nail salon... clippers are no longer buzzing....nail polish remains untouched... and chairs continue to sit empty as workers wait for announcement on when they can re- open. " it's been prett tough because just because we're not working and we're not opening, that doesn't mean our bills stop." The salon has been closed for more than a month... "if we don't work we don't get paid." Victoria dawkins is a nail tech at the salon. She never imagined being out of work for this long. " i have three kids have to take care of, and these past six weeks, nothing, because the unemployment stuff is hard to get if you are self- employed." Dawkins believes salons can and should be allowed to resume business as normal, as long as they're implementing safety measures. Her plan would include no more than three clients inside at one time, workers must wash their hands before and after dealing with each customer, and chairs would be cleaned and disinfected, along with other supplies people come in contact with. " we are held at higher standard anyways when it comes to sanitation rules and regulations. I feel like, not that we are more sanitized than other people, but it just feels like he's not giving us a chance to get back out there like everybody else." However, for tammy carlisle, who owns minerva salon and gallery in starkville, says the biggest challenge she sees is not being able to practice social distancing. " stylists cannot you cannot get a haircut from 6 feet away obviously, it's just not possible. It's 50-50, you're sort of damned if you do, and damned if you don't.." Now, carlisle is contemplating a big decision. " trying to decid whether or not to stay closed or reopen." Carlisle says wants to re-open but she also wants to do so in a safe manner while following cdc guidelines. "a lot of peopl are making it about money and i just don't think it's that cut and dry. I want to know more about the numbers. I want to wait and see what the data says, i want to listen to the scientist and see where they are sharing with the world about precautions." Governor tate reeves plans to reopen the state in phases. Barber shops and salons will re- open in phase 4. Right now we're just entering into phase two.... if you are missing your hair dresser, you are not alone. There are a lot of people taking their hair care diy. Many hair professionals are now coming up with ways to serve their clients and keep their businesses afloat. Nichelle medina shows us how one woman has changed the way she does business with custom hair kits. Michelle hansow has been coloring and styling hair for 7 years. With salons and barbershops closed across the nation hansow, like others, is getting creative to keep her business going during the coronavirus cris. "having to la people off and then not having income either, is the hardest part." Hansow's salon is now working from home and boxing up personalized color kits, and delivering them to clients. "the response ha been good. I was a little shocked at how many people were that concerned with their grays though, too." "i don't even kno what my natural hair color is anymore." Long-time client karinna milans picked up her kit. After following hansow's "how-to video" which i included, she says the process was easy "now, i don't hav any grays poking out, so i'm super happy. I could do it myself, but trust me when this is all over, i'll be back in her chair." The personalized kits start at 60- dollars. It doesn't replace all of hansow's lost income, so she's launched online hair classes and stays connected on social media. "i've had so man reposts of people like i don't even know, which has been..it's honestly been so crazy. Social media has definitely really helped with a lot." A new way of doing business during these uncertain times. Nichelle medina, cbs news carlsbad, california. Hansow says offering custom color kits is also a way to serve clients during what could be an overwhelming demand for hair services when her salon can re-open. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the city new orleans hard. All major concerts are cancelled and the streets are no longer buzzing with the sound of funk and soul. Mireya villarreal shows us how some artists found a way to keep that new orleans spirit áalive.á nats porch live performance 21:48 one, two, three. When this life is over, i'll fly away&. ámusicá& runs in the blood of new orleans natives megan & brandon brunois& ...it moves them to perform... even if the stage is just their front porch. Like, new orleans, i mean, it just never stops here. Always gonna be music in the heart's of people. And even the people who aren't musicians, they feel music, and they want music, and that's why they come here. // no matter how long, like, the quarantine lasts, it's not gonna kill the music scene, you know, that people will find a way to express themselves their way... now includes using social media to livestream shows twice a week. It's a two-pronged effort to help keep the music scene alive& while providing a small stream of income through a virtual tip jar. A new reality that's a far cry from they're used to. // this is the month that all musicians in new orleans make all their money to make it through the summer, which the summer-- nobody comes to new orleans during hurricane season, especially when it's 110? In the shade. And so that 4 or 5 months of no business. Mireya: it's a gig economy. Megan: it's definitely a gig economy. The sound of big sam's funky nation - a melting pot of funk, hip-hop, jazz& brass and grooves... ...has been a vibrant part of the new orleans music scene& for almost two decades. Now forced onto a different stage... streaming from the driveway of sam williams' house. // it's great, 'cause the people are very receptive. They love it. It's just weird for us, 'cause we don't have the interaction with 'em, you know? Yeah. So-- we gotta keep the music goin' and keep everybody's spirits lifted and, you know- keep it-- keep it poppin. Without that, the city just dies. So we gotta keep it goin'. Optimism aside, he knows whats at stake. How long can you sustain like this? // not long. Not long at all. Maybe-- maybe another month or two. You know? // so we just gotta hang in there // and hope that we overcome all this williams' resilience is emblematic of a city that's hit rock bottom before.. // we've been through a lot of things, hurricane katrina. You can't keep us down. A sentiment echoed by jazz clarinetist tim laughlin& sot: we're makin' somethin' very basic into somethin' really good every day... he performs for 30 minutes his balcony in the french quarter& do you feel like the-- this is what people need right now? Yeah // we thrive on music. Especially live music. Somebody once said, "listening to recording is like lookin' at a picture of food." 17:43:1 but when you hear live





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Midmorning With Aundrea - May 6, 2020 (Part 1)



(Part 1 of 2) Studies are beginning to show the effectiveness of face masks in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. And editorial cartoonist and talk show host Marshall Ramsey joins us via Zoom. .. Credit: WCBI Published 1 day ago Midmorning With Aundrea - May 6, 2020 (Part 2)



(Part 2 of 2) Gondoliers in Venice are carrying much-needed groceries all over the city whose tourism industry has been decimated as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: WCBI Published 1 day ago