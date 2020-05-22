Midmorning With Aundrea - May 22, 2020 (Part 1)

And there is a gardening campaign to help stock food pantries with fresh fruits and vegetables donated by people who have a surplus in their own gardens.

We look at one such service called Sitterstream.

And virtual babysitting is starting to take off.

(Part 1 of 2) In today's uncertain job market, college graduates may be in competition with workers who have been laid off.

Jump for we're looking at the job market this morning.

College graduates may be competing for jobs with workers who have been laid off.

Meg oliver spoke to several college seniors about their future in this difficult time.

Cooking is everything to me.

It's my soul, it's everything.

College senior nia spencer dreams of becoming a personal chef.

She was well on her way at culinary school&with a paid mentorship upon graduating in june.

Then the coronavirus hit.

She moved home, and now her mentorship is in limbo.

How are you feeling?

Very heart broken.

I was depressed when i first came home from school.

Nia is not alone.

College seniors around the country are finding internship offers revoked and job offers disintegrating.

Do you feel like the rug was just dragged out from under you?

Yes, very much.

I had to move back to utah within two days.

Rosario biano was in the middle of her dream paid internship at a smithsonian museum in new york city when it came to an abrupt end.

How much longer could you survive without a job?

Financially.

Maybe like two more weeks.

So i was really very drawn of money.

But the university of utah, where rosario is a senior, helped her secure a job as a covid-19 communication specialist in a new program it created.

What does it mean to you to be a 2020 graduate?

My resilience being proven over and over again.

This is the worst case scenario for the class of 2020?

I believe it is, yes.

Katie abby is an assistant dean at the university of utah.

With jobs and internships evaporating, the university started offering financial incentives for students to stay and attend graduate school.

They also helped create a paid internship program for students like rosario.

What's your advice to a graduating senior when they're looking at such a bleak job market?

I want to reassure them that they need to continue to try and find opportunities and we're going to help them the best that we can to do so.

But it's really important for the students to be open to new ideas.

New ideas, like remote internships.

In a recent survey from the national association of colleges and employers, 29 percent of employers reported they will now conduct internship programs virtually.

This is a great time to really focus on your skills, improve your abilities.

Miggs borromeo is a senior at the university of maryland, college park.

He had been interviewing for a finance job in california when the company froze hiring.

He currently has a virtual internship he's hoping he can extend.

I'm fortunate enough to have that opportunity because i'm still learning even though i'm staying at home.

But a remote internship is not an option for nia spencer.

She has been working hard since returning home from school, sharing her culinary creations on instagram and selling food to her community.

Do you think you'll be able to achieve your dream of becoming a chef?

Yes, definitely.

How nervous are you about your future?

I'm not nervous at all.

I'm just i'm basically just ready to grab on to anything that comes to me.

Meg oliver, cbs news.

Rates of anxiety and depression were already on the rise before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, mental health professionals are concerned even more people are struggling now because of isolation and social distancing.

New research shows technology could help.

Tom hanson has more.

Liza and her son mike montelongo never áplanned on being roommates& then covid-19 happened.

They say keeping their distance from everyone else has been tough.

I've lost a lot of sleep over, i think the stress of this whole situation.

I was in the store and i'm texting my mom, like, i'm starting to have a panic attack many americans are struggling during this unprecedented time.

Now new research from northwestern medicine suggests átechnology might help.

The study looked at a collection of free mobile apps called "intellicare" which offer short exercises to de- stress, reduce worrying, and strategies to keep up with everyday activities.

Anxiety and depression were significantly reduced among people who use the apps compared to people who got treatment for their depression and anxiety solely from their primary care provider.

Focusing on education, we're really focusing on skills //trying to help people change the things that they're doing in their lives study author dr. david mohr has advice for anyone having a hard time right now.

One thing to try to do is to create routines.

We all do better when we have a little bit of structure to our lives//really try to, you know, incorporate kindness into into your daily lives liza and mike say cooking, listening to music, and staying connected are helping.

Music is a big one.

That's probably my biggest one.

Texting my friends all the time this experience has made me more thankful for the things that i had before being isolated.

They're grateful for their health and each other now more than ever.

Tom hanson cbs news.

And of course doctors say technology should not be a áreplacementá for treatment.

If you find yourself, family, or friends struggling, it's important to see help from a health care provider.

Some parents need a little help - between working at home, keeping kids on task with school work - and daily tasks.

It's called virtual baby-sitting.

Sara donchey shows us who's behind this service..

And who's now using it..

This isn't online class time- and it isn't mindless television it's virtual babysitting, and for l-a area parents gabe and katie, it's a godsend.

Gabe parent "we need to be abl to have somebody handle the kids for a little while, while we get a little work done or even just get dinner made."

Sitterstream is an on-demand online babysitting service.

Its founder came up with the idea more than a year ago&and launched after the pandemic hit leaving millions of parents working from home, and struggling to find a balance.

Stephanie africkstephanie africk sitterstream sitterstream "this thought cam into my head like- how amazing would it be for a virtual babysitter to come up on my screen while i would exercise so i didn't have to invite someone into my home for three hours to watch my child for 45 minutes?"

Parents can book a sitter on video chat for a half hour or hour long session of arts and crafts, music, dancing& katie parent "i have, i think like lot of parents, anxiety about additional screen time right now."

&and these parents say it's a world of a difference from online classes that can sometimes leave kids áand parents drained and frustrated.

Katie parent "they are engage in a different and more playful way, and i think they have the impression that they have more control over the experience than a classroom."

Gabe parent "it's a big deal fo us to be able to have that and know that the kids are entertained and that they're getting something out of it as opposed to sitting in front of the tv."

Sitterstream does not replace in- person adult supervision, but it does give parents a much-needed break.

Stephanie africk sitterstream "we are all abou those mini moments in your day when you need some extra help-when you wanna take that work call, when you wanna go take a shower, when you want to prep dinner."

The company employs hundreds of professionals from fields like education and occupational therapy& and gives parents an alternative from inviting an outsider into their homes.

Gabe parent "we're not in position at all where we can have people coming into the house because we can't control who they've been in contact with."

Parents can book sessions an hour before they'd like them to begin.

They cost $15 dollars for a half hour and $22 for an hour&but the company also offers memberships for discounted rates.

If you'd like to learn more just head over to our website cbs la dot com andclick on seen on tv.

Sara donchey cbs 2/kcal 9 news.

Since the middle of march, many people have been following stay at home guidelines.

It's easy to understand why people are looking for a friend.

Cbs's chip reid may have found the answer.

There's an old saying that if you want a friend in washington get a dog, and that's never been more true than it is today when we're all trying to keep our distance from other people katie campbell- morrison recently adopted marmaduke áááhe's a cuddler, that's a big cuddler a: yeah, yeah, he really loves to cuddle but he sometimes doesn't realize how large he is he even helps her exercise.

She returns the favor with long walks where he shows off his patience.

She adopted marmaduke from the humane rescue alliance in dc where the crates for dogs and cats are empty, as they are in shelters across the nation - lisa lafontaine the alliance's ceo believes this is a turning point.

Because i think more and more animals will be sheltered in people's homes and that will allow us to turn our resources to more programs that keep animals from becoming homeless in the first place it's just really warm and comforting to have that contact that i feel that so many of us are missing now the comfort of pets -- helping us get through this together.

Chip reid cbs news washington.

When we come back, share the wealth.

Grow a garden.

Mid morning as millions of americans turn to their local food banks for help during these trying times& there is a gardening campaign to help stock those pantries.

Elise preston explains.

From tomatoes& to basil& to kale&.

Su reid-st.

John loves growing her own vegetables and herbs in vermont..

Especially during the stressful days of the covid 19 pandemic.

00:03:27 the fact that we have food in our backyard, so that we don't have to go to the store this spring& su is looking forward to sharing that bounty.

00:07:25 so i am going to use ample harvest to find the food shelf that's closest to me and then figure out what their donation process is.

Ample harvest.org is a national non- profit, encouraging gardeners to donate their surplus produce to local food banks.

Mike sutterer is a partner in the group's "gro more, feed more" campaign.

00:03:01 even if just 1% of home gardeners, in the country donate just one grocery bag of fresh vegetables that adds up to over 10 million pounds of fresh vegetables.

Gardeners enter their zip code and the ample harvest.org site connects them to one of nearly 9- thousand food banks in its database.

00:06:49.890 in most cases it's less than 24 hours from the time it's harvested from your garden to the time it's on the table of a hungry person.

Founder gary oppenheimer says it's too early to know how much food will be donated.... but since the start of the outbreak- nearly 15 million americans have started to grow their own food- for the first time.

00:05:00.

The gardener's across america pre covid grew enough surplus to feed 28 million people that new surplus that they're going to be growing will be enough to feed 38 million people.

Su is delighted her harvest will help others.

00:08:12.480 the fact that i can grow more than we just need for our little family of three.

It's an exciting thing to be able to share in that way.

Sharing not just food--- but a helping hand during a time of need.

Elise preston cbs news- new york.

Ample harvest.org has been connecting home gardeners and pantries for nearly a decade... but the organization hopes the grow more, feed more campaign during the covid-19 pandemic will prompt gardeners to donate long after the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Here at home, a partnership between the family resource center and molina healthcare is providing free meat to hundreds of people impacted by the shelter in place orders and other measures aimed at stopping the spread of covid 19.

Wcbi's allie martin has more from tupelo.

Response to the free meat giveaway was so great, the family resource center had to set up two locations.

Vehicles lined up to fill out paperwork at frc's offices on church street.

Nats the drive through giveaway was a couple of blocks away at the organization's offices on magazine street.

"they're gettin ten pounds of chicken, bologna, hot dogs, hand sanitizer, the first 200 got a mask donated to us, by blythe cox drugstore in booneville" the meat giveaway was made possible through a partnership between the frc and molina healthcare.

The company paid for the meat and helped with the distribution.

"there's increas need across the board, whether it's household supplies, food, people are hoarding things in the stores, so when you have a chance to give back, and we get our hands on some of the commodities and give back, it's very helpful."

Gregory payne senior was one of hundreds who came through the line for free meat.

He was laid off because of the covid 19 related shutdowns and is grateful for help he's received from many sources.

"president trum and tate reeves have done everything they can, i'm appreciative, and god bless all mississippians, if you need food, please come down and get it, do not let your pride get in the way."

Standup close molina healthcare is planning more partnerships like this throughout the state, the family resource center says they look forward to partnering with molina and others who want to lend a helping hand.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news.

Last year the family resource center served 72 thousand people in 42 counties across mississippi.

A lifetime of accomplishments.

A british veteran adds one more.

World war two veteran captain tom moore is getting some royal recognition for his fundraising efforts.

Britain's queen elizabeth offered him knighthood.

Cbs's ian lee reports from london.

The year keeps getting better for tom moore.

First being promoted from captain to colonel and he's set to be knighted.

''i think sir thomas sounds very nice, but...i, i haven't changed.

Nothing's changed inside.'' the, humble, british world war two veteran stepped onto the world stage with a charity walk around his garden... raising more than 40 million dollars to support healthcare workers in the uk.

His original goal was just 1200.

''and it went up and up and up.

That was simply- it was unbelievable!'' the grateful nation gave him a 100th birthday bash to remember...with a royal salute by two vintage world war two fighters...a letter from the queen...and thousands of birthday cards from around the globe...filling the gymnasium at his grandson's school.

Prime minister boris johnson promoted the award and queen elizabeth officially approved it.

But there's one thing in particular troubling the new knight.

"and how do i ge down on one knee?

Because if i get down i can't get up.

Who knows maybe the queen will offer him a hand.

"i doubt it.

It' worth a thought, isn't it?"

Ian lee cbs news london despite receiving his knighthood, it's still unclear when it will be bestowed as both the queen and captain tom are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

What a pair.

