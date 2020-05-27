Jason Chaffetz's New COVID-19 Hobby Horse

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz has a mission for the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to HuffPost, it's apparently to make sure America’s national parks are open and packed full of people.

On May 7th, the Fox News pundit wrote an op-ed blasting the Interior Department for keeping dozens of popular parks shuttered.

Perhaps there is no better way to be socially distant than going into the mountains.

Jason Chaffetz Local park superintendents made those closures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chaffetz has continued his public campaign since then.

He’s tweeted about it more than a dozen times in recent weeks.