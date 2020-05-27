Global  

Indian farmers beat utensils, play loud music and spray pesticides to drive away locusts that have invaded their crops.

Footage filmed on May 26 shows swarms of locusts invading crops in villages in Madhya Pradesh.

The country reported its first locust attack in the second week of April when the pests arrived in Rajasthan from Pakistan.

According to government officials, locusts have engulfed around 35,000 hectares in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.




