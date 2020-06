No social distancing as Congress leader distributes essentials in Bhopal

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh distributed essential items amid lockdown.

However, the large crowd ignored social distancing norms. People jostled with each other to grab hold of ration & other items. Singh tweeted that he distributed food to lakhs of labourers & impoverished.

In images tweeted by Congress, people were seen sitting in earmarked places.

