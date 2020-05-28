5 Wounded In Shooting At San Jose Apartment Complex Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:42s - Published 14 minutes ago 5 Wounded In Shooting At San Jose Apartment Complex Five people were hospitalized late Wednesday night after a gunman opened fire in an apartment complex driveway in San Jose’s Bonita neighborhood, authorities said. Anne Makovec reports. (5/28/20) 0

