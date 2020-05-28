Global  

5 Wounded In Shooting At San Jose Apartment Complex

Five people were hospitalized late Wednesday night after a gunman opened fire in an apartment complex driveway in San Jose’s Bonita neighborhood, authorities said.

Anne Makovec reports.

(5/28/20)

