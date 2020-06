Woman hurt in East Village officer-involved shooting Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:01s - Published 3 weeks ago Woman hurt in East Village officer-involved shooting SDPD received numerous calls to an East Village apartment complex late Saturday about a woman throwing objects out of a window. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OVERNIGHT A WOMAN WAS WOUNDED INAN OFFICER INVOLVEDSHOOTING.IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT BEFORE10.POLICE GOT CALLS TO AN APARTMENTCOMPLEX ON MARKET STREET ATPARK BOULEVARD -- ABOUT A WOMANTHROWING THINGS OUT OF A WINDOW.OFFICIALS SAY THE WOMAN REFUSEDTO LISTEN TO POLICE AND COMEOUT OF THE BUILDING..AND THAT SHE HAD LOCKED HERSELFIN A BATHROOM...WHEN OFFICERS BROKE DOWN THEDOOR.. THEY SAY SHE THREATENEDTHEM WITH A KNIFE.1:20 AT THAT POINT, ONEOFFICER FEARING THAT HE WASGOING TO BE STRUCK, ORSTABBED WITH A KNIFE FIRED ATLEAST ONE ROUND STRIKING THEFEMALE."THE WOMAN WAS GIVEN FIRST AIDAND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL... HERINJURIES ARE NOTLIFE-THREATENING.THE OFFICERS WERE NOT HURT..THOUGH SOME PEOPLE WERE HITBY OBJECTS SHE WAS THROWING OUTTHE WINDOW.POLICE STILL HAVE THE AREABLOCKED OFF AS THE INVESTIGATIONCONTINUES.WE WLL CONTINUE TO UPDATE YOU ONTHIS STORY AS WE GET MOREINFORMAT







