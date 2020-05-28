Chinese girl miraculously survives being run over by minibus

A girl in southern China miraculously survived being run over by a minibus.

The video, shot in the city of Liuzhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 26, shows a girl squatting behind a parked minibus to play.

The driver was seen playing on his phone while walking to his minibus and then reversed his car to leave without checking behind him.

The minibus then rolled the girl into the bottom of it and ran her over.

However, the girl stood up by herself and hobbled away after the car drove past.

The driver named Wu stopped his car and walked to check the girl.

According to Wu, he was starring at his phone when walking back to his car and did not check the environment around before launching.

Fortunately, the girl was not hurt seriously, despite suffering some injuries to her left leg.

Wu was blamed for the incident.