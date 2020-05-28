Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

lex mutt strut 5.28.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
lex mutt strut 5.28.20
lex mutt strut 5.28.20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

C1 3 is the lexington humane society with details on their 2020 mutt strut.

Of course things will look different this year, because of the pandemic, but they need your support just the same.

Here to tell us more is the director of fundraising ashley hammond.

Welcome to the show ashley!

1.

What is mutt strut?

2.

How do i register?

3.

Do i have to walk a mile?

4.

Do i have to c1 3 register my dog?

5.

I can fundraise c1 3 for prizes?

C1 3 your dog or one of your cat to register them ... you register you don't read you animal ... individual and it ... is on june ... so ... at ... 10 am ... and a.m.

Is the deadline for the much registration and of course like is that all of the money goes healthy and appear likely to be made heidi that have held that do not have home but definitely check out our web.

What.that register at ... [email protected] ... and ... to be able to ... not only bring meant bring in some money for the future puck out ... and walk around ... while coming together while you're ... order fundraising price ... because i'm a listing that migh be ... yet ... there are fundraising prizes we are so ... right to be able to offer that ... we had different price levels ... you are wanting to ... bring in a bunch of money for the animal ... you are able to do that your l ... return to your friend family ... social media friend all kinds of things like that send an email to your coworkers unless you know what you're doing to help animals and ... their community and ... $10 donation $20 and we have different privacy rate ... certain level of a certain number of money for now you hav money ... for ... the animals like you you can win a gift certificate to our lhs boutique which is online ... you can win a lhs we ... sling bag lots of other got a lot of cool ride lhs here for you and your poplar corner ... a lot of great ways and easy ways ... anyway ... for talking




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC36News

ABC 36 News Reminder: Sign up for LHS's virtual "Mutt Strutt" underway https://t.co/XtJGZIWuix 1 hour ago

mutt_strut

MuttStrut RT @Doc_Wolverine: I'm still dying over this inspired doodle from @/missymerlin https://t.co/LASXqFOOwm 23 hours ago

mutt_strut

MuttStrut Be like this bird! https://t.co/OAMa8tfieX 23 hours ago

DBQHumane

Dubuque Regional Humane Society What are you doing June 20? Join us for Strut Your Mutt! You don't need a mutt to strut with us, we invite you to j… https://t.co/fZjNLghsWj 1 day ago

soulflytribe99

Dåniel J. Wisniewski Support Daniel's fundraising campaign to raise funds for Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter. https://t.co/Nvo5L29ciZ via @GiveGab 2 days ago

Loren_McAuley

Loren McAuley ZARA, Rebound Hound's new Spokesdog, is getting in shape for Strut Your Mutt this year! You'll be seeing her workin… https://t.co/EphtY0kWN7 4 days ago

mutt_strut

MuttStrut RT @aGirlCalledChar: I may never go back to not wearing a mask in public. - looks cool - get gendered correctly more - protects against… 4 days ago

mutt_strut

MuttStrut RT @Yuko: PUT. THIS. SHIT. BACK. LEAVE IT ALONE. STOP TOUCHING SHIT https://t.co/Jps4BYFy2i 5 days ago