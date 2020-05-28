lex mutt strut 5.28.20

C1 3 is the lexington humane society with details on their 2020 mutt strut.

Of course things will look different this year, because of the pandemic, but they need your support just the same.

Here to tell us more is the director of fundraising ashley hammond.

Welcome to the show ashley!

1.

What is mutt strut?

2.

How do i register?

3.

Do i have to walk a mile?

4.

Do i have to c1 3 register my dog?

5.

I can fundraise c1 3 for prizes?

C1 3 your dog or one of your cat to register them ... you register you don't read you animal ... individual and it ... is on june ... so ... at ... 10 am ... and a.m.

Is the deadline for the much registration and of course like is that all of the money goes healthy and appear likely to be made heidi that have held that do not have home but definitely check out our web.

What.that register at ... [email protected] ... and ... to be able to ... not only bring meant bring in some money for the future puck out ... and walk around ... while coming together while you're ... order fundraising price ... because i'm a listing that migh be ... yet ... there are fundraising prizes we are so ... right to be able to offer that ... we had different price levels ... you are wanting to ... bring in a bunch of money for the animal ... you are able to do that your l ... return to your friend family ... social media friend all kinds of things like that send an email to your coworkers unless you know what you're doing to help animals and ... their community and ... $10 donation $20 and we have different privacy rate ... certain level of a certain number of money for now you hav money ... for ... the animals like you you can win a gift certificate to our lhs boutique which is online ... you can win a lhs we ... sling bag lots of other got a lot of cool ride lhs here for you and your poplar corner ... a lot of great ways and easy ways ... anyway ... for talking