Boys give back to help essential workers

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A HEARTWARMING STORYTO SHARE TONIGHT.LAST MONTH 78 YEAR OLDABRAHAM WAS SICK WITHCOVID-19.THANKFULLY, FIRSTRESPONDERS GOT TOHELP QUICKLY.AFTER A WEEK ON AVENTILATOR ABRAHAM ISNOW RECOVERING.AND THE CLOSE CALLPROMPTED HISGRANDSONS' EFFORT TOGIVE BACK.MATTHEW JONATHAN ANDBENJAMIN CAME UP WITHTHE PERFECT WAY TOSUPPORT THOSE ON THEFRONTLINES,Joseph So/father of boys givingtoYMCA"We chose the YMCA of Greater KCbecause they're taking care ofchildren of healthcare workersanessential workers, people thatare onthe front lines, and this wasthe leastthat we could do to offer oursupportfor the community."SO FAR THE BOYS HARAISED JUST OVER ONETHOUSAND DOLLARS BYCREATING AND SELLINGBOUQUETS MADE OFPEONIES GROWN IN THEIROWN BACK YARD!HELPING YOU REBOUND....HOW 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTING GOT RESULTSFOR A WOMAN IN NEED.THE NEW YORK TIMES ISSHOWING THE MAGNITUDEOF THE CORONAVIRUSDEATH TOLL - ONE NAMEAT A TIME.THE PAPER PUBLISHEDTHE NAMES OF ONE-THOUSAND VICTIMS IN ITSSUNDAY EDITION.THE FRONT-PAGEHEADLINE READS "U-SDEATHS NEAR ONEHUNDRED-THOUSAND - ANINCALCULABLE LOSS."EDITORS SAY THEY FELTTHAT FATIGUE ANDNUMBNESS ARE SETTINGIN --- SO THEY GATHEREDINFORMATION ABOUT ONETHOUSAND VICTIMS FROMACROSS THE COUNTRY.THE PAPER POINTED OUTTHE NAMES REPRESENTONLY ABOUT ONE-PERCENT OF THE TOTALNUMBER OF LIVES LOST.THE SUB-HEADLINE READS"THEY WERE NOT SIMPLYNAMES ON A LIST - THEYWERE US."ACCORDING TO A C-N-B-CFED SURVEY -TOP ECONOMISTSBELIEVE WE WON'T SEETHE UNEMPLOYMENT RATEDECLINE UNTIL THISDECEMBER.AND IT COULD TAKE UNTILDECEMBER OF NEXTYEAR FOR THEUNEMPLOYMENT RATE TOREACH 7-PERCENT, WHICHIS STILL HIGHER THANPRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS.THESE LOSSES ARE MADEWORSE AS KANSAS'SLABOR DEPARTMENTEXPERIENCED DELAYSISSUING BENEFITS TOKANSANS.BUT 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHEN ISGETTING RESULTS.HIS STORY LED TO THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICESTEPPING IN TO HELP ALOCAL WOMAN.<Audry Piert





