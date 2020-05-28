Global  

Tom Hanks donates plasma for coronavirus vaccine development

Tom Hanks has donated more plasma in order to help with the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Tom donates plasma for Covid-19 research

Hollywood stalwart Tom Hanks has once again donated his plasma for the research of a vaccine for...
