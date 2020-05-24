‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views

Gaga's fans have been eagerly waiting for the singer's upcoming album 'Chromatica', and the 'Just Dance' hitmaker has treated her fanbase by releasing another new single from the album.

The song is a collaboration with the popular K-Pop band ‘BLACKPINK’, and the track is titled ‘Sour Candy’.

Despite the name, there’s nothing ‘sour’ about the response the song has gotten from fans: a video containing the official audio of the song was uploaded to Gaga’s YouTube channel, and within just a few hours, it gathered over 5 MILLION views: and the number is rapidly increasing.

The song's popularity shouldn't come as a surprise: Gaga's collaboration with Ariana Grande on their single 'Rain On Me' was also well received by fans!