Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:18s - Published
‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views

‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views

‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views Gaga’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the singer’s upcoming album ‘Chromatica’, and the ‘Just Dance’ hitmaker has treated her fanbase by releasing another new single from the album.

The song is a collaboration with the popular K-Pop band ‘BLACKPINK’, and the track is titled ‘Sour Candy’.

Despite the name, there’s nothing ‘sour’ about the response the song has gotten from fans: a video containing the official audio of the song was uploaded to Gaga’s YouTube channel, and within just a few hours, it gathered over 5 MILLION views: and the number is rapidly increasing.

The song's popularity shouldn't come as a surprise: Gaga's collaboration with Ariana Grande on their single 'Rain On Me' was also well received by fans!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Working With BLACKPINK on 'Sour Candy'

Lady Gaga is talking BLACKPINK! The “Stupid Love” singer talked about working with the “Kill...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Clash


Lady Gaga Unwraps Super Sweet ‘Sour Candy’ Collab with Blackpink: Listen

Lady Gaga dropped the latest song from her upcoming Chromatica (May 29) album on Thursday (May 28),...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •PinkNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Sour Candy' gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's collab gets MILLIONS of views! [Video]

'Sour Candy' gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's collab gets MILLIONS of views!

Lady gaga's collaboration with BLACKPINK has proven to be highly popular: with the video containing the song's official audio gaining millions of views in just a few hours

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published
Charli XCX's praise for Ariana and Gaga collab [Video]

Charli XCX's praise for Ariana and Gaga collab

Charli XCX took to Twitter to praise Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's new collaboration 'Rain On Me'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:48Published