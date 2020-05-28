Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday
Boris Johnson said up to six people from different households could get together in private gardens and outdoors from 1 June.
Johnson: Groups of up to six can meet in private gardensBoris Johnson said from Monday groups of up to six people can meet in private gardens "provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules" by staying two metres..