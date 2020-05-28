Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday

Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday

Boris Johnson said up to six people from different households could get together in private gardens and outdoors from 1 June.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

meadowbankpark

MeadowbankDorking RT @MoleValleyDC: You can visit our parks & open spaces as much as you like. ↔️ Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone not in your hous… 19 hours ago

LolitaX1

Virginia Seville RT @NYTScience: You shouldn't gather in groups this weekend, but we know you probably will. Here's how to be safer this holiday weekend, fr… 3 days ago

NYTScience

NYT Science You shouldn't gather in groups this weekend, but we know you probably will. Here's how to be safer this holiday wee… https://t.co/ZvBcYCSvlr 3 days ago

DrCK2

Caroline Kingori, PhD, MPH RT @NYTHealth: You shouldn't gather in groups this weekend, but we know you probably will. Here's how to be safer this holiday weekend, fro… 3 days ago

NYTHealth

NYT Health You shouldn't gather in groups this weekend, but we know you probably will. Here's how to be safer this holiday wee… https://t.co/yWGH91hWgi 3 days ago

NYTScience

NYT Science You shouldn't gather in groups this weekend, but we know you probably will. Here's how to be safer this holiday wee… https://t.co/VibgmMk2mW 4 days ago

NYTHealth

NYT Health You shouldn't gather in groups this weekend, but we know you probably will. Here's how to be safer this holiday wee… https://t.co/Vh4f1SDlqI 4 days ago

NYTScience

NYT Science You shouldn't gather in groups this weekend, but we know you probably will. Here's how to be safer this holiday wee… https://t.co/8fyiBn4nsJ 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson: Groups of up to six can meet in private gardens [Video]

Johnson: Groups of up to six can meet in private gardens

Boris Johnson said from Monday groups of up to six people can meet in private gardens "provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules" by staying two metres..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published