Colin Cowherd: Kevin Stefanski is not going to stand for Baker Mayfield unraveling
Baker Mayfield will be looking to overcome his sophomore slump last season with new HC Kevin Stefanski.
Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Stefanski is going to have a very short leash for Mayfield.
Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is Case Keenum with a stronger armColin Cowherd takes a look at the stats of Case Keenum and Baker Mayfield since Mayfield's rookie year. Hear why he thinks Mayfield's ceiling is Keenum with a stronger arm.
