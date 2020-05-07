'Too Hot To Handle' star Francesca Farago shows us her new bikini line
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 03:49s - Published
'Too Hot To Handle' star Francesca Farago shows us her new bikini line
Of all the sexy single stars of Netflix's "Too Hot To Handle," Francesca Farago quickly emerged as a fan favorite thanks to her flawless looks, her (often rule-breaking) relationship with fellow contestant Harry Jowsey.
"Too Hot To Handle" Canadian contestant Francesa Farago wasn't afraid to stir up some drama on the Netflix dating show. After finding love with Harry Jowsey, she gives ET Canada digital reporter Graeme..