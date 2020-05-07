'Too Hot To Handle' star Francesca Farago shows us her new bikini line Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 03:49s - Published 3 weeks ago 'Too Hot To Handle' star Francesca Farago shows us her new bikini line Of all the sexy single stars of Netflix's "Too Hot To Handle," Francesca Farago quickly emerged as a fan favorite thanks to her flawless looks, her (often rule-breaking) relationship with fellow contestant Harry Jowsey. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this ⓋArdavan mohajer RT @livekindlyco: Did you know #TooHotToHandle star Francesca Farago is #vegan? #ethicalfashion #crueltyfree #sustainability https://t.co/l… 8 hours ago LIVEKINDLY Did you know #TooHotToHandle star Francesca Farago is #vegan? #ethicalfashion #crueltyfree #sustainability https://t.co/l96Nna1bg0 9 hours ago Vegan Future ’Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago Launches Biodegradable Swimwear to Save Sea Life https://t.co/y7ZkONYMpt 16 hours ago Ashwani Check out her lineup of sustainable swimsuits https://t.co/qiKU3L086j #GraphicDesigner #Webdesigner #Design 1 day ago TAXI Check out her lineup of sustainable swimsuits https://t.co/UWvwy4CKLl 1 day ago INQUISITR Entertainment ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago Flaunts Cleavage And Killer Curves In Skintight Dress #Celeb https://t.co/nBEg1ZlCTg 3 days ago TAXI Made in Brazil with biodegradable and recyclable materials https://t.co/DO82a2gppG 4 days ago JohnPierceIX RT @designtaxi: Check out her lineup of sustainable swimsuits https://t.co/tnb8mjORZC 5 days ago