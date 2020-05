Notre Dame’s Mike Brey on Quarantine life goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 22:05s - Published now Notre Dame’s Mike Brey on Quarantine life goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake University of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Coach, Mike Brey, gives you his fun quarantine workouts, coming from a family of swimmers, how he handled the COVID situation with his players, a memory of his Seniors who missed on their last NCAA Tournament, his thoughts on the Last Dance documentary and MORE! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend