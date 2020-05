Hospitalizations From COVID-19 In Montgomery County Sees Slight Uptick Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:47s - Published 57 minutes ago Officials reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YOU'LL HEAR THE MAYOR'S RESPONSECOMING UP ON "EYEWITNESS NEWS"AT 5:30.MATT PETRILLO CBS3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS."IS REPORTING 92 NEW CASES OFTHE VIRUS AND 13 ADDITIONALDEATHS.ALSO, HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE UP ABIT.TODAY, THE NUMBER OFHOSPITALIZED COVID 19 PATIENTSIS PARTICULARLY 250 WHICH IS ANUPTICK OF A ABOUT 40 PATIENTSCOMPARED WITH THREE DAYS AGO.SO AGAIN, A REMINDER THAT THISVIRUS IS STILL OUT THERE AND ITIS STILL CAUSING PEOPLE TOBECOME SICK ENOUGH THAT THEY DOREQUIRE HOSPITALIZATION.TODAY AT THE WILLOW GROVEMALL, 3,000 BOXES OF FOOD GIVENOUT TO THOSE IN NEED.DARE, FRUITS AND VEGETABLES.