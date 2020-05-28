UConn Senior Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Maryland Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:50s - Published 28 minutes ago UConn Senior Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Maryland Peter Manfredonia, the college student wanted for two murders in Connecticut, is in custody in Maryland and awaiting extradition. 0

