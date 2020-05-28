UConn Senior Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Maryland
Peter Manfredonia, the college student wanted for two murders in Connecticut, is in custody in Maryland and awaiting extradition.
The Journal NJ The college student accused of double murder in Connecticut has been captured after being on the run for 6 days.
UConn Double Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia Arrested In MarylandThe University of Connecticut student wanted for two murders is now in custody.