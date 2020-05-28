Global  

UConn Senior Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Maryland

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:50s
UConn Senior Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Maryland

UConn Senior Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Maryland

Peter Manfredonia, the college student wanted for two murders in Connecticut, is in custody in Maryland and awaiting extradition.

